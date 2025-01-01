Find files with SQL-like queries.

fselect is a command-line tool for finding files using SQL-like queries. It supports filters such as file size, type, modification dates and metadata like EXIF or MP3 details.

Core features include searching within archives, respecting .gitignore rules and filtering by attributes like MIME type or image dimensions. It outputs results in formats like JSON or CSV and supports interactive mode for live querying. You can also use fselect to perform complex queries with aggregate functions like counting or summing file sizes.

This tool is powerful for developers and is useful for those who want to make specific file searches, e.g. power users, data analysts. It is also ideal for tasks requiring precision, like debugging, content audits or finding information in large datasets.