A command-line fuzzy finder

apt-get install fzf

fzf is a command-line tool that provides a fast and intuitive way to search and navigate files, commands, and directories using fuzzy matching and autocompletion.

 

fzf can be used on any list, be it files, command history, processes, hostnames, bookmarks, git commits, etc and it integrates with many shells such as zsh, bash or fish, editors like vim and neovim and also integrates with tmux.

 

fzf is portable with no dependencies and is available on macOS, Windows and Linux and BSD.

