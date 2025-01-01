A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.

fztea is a terminal-based user interface (TUI) for the Flipper Zero device. It allows users to interact with their Flipper Zero directly from the terminal.

Key features include automatic device detection, screenshot capture, custom colors to change the foreground an background and an SSH server for serving your Flipper Zero's UI over SSH. The tool maps keyboard inputs to Flipper Zero buttons which you can to navigate the UI on your keyboard.

fztea would be useful for those who own Flipper Zero devices and prefer terminal-based tools. It's particularly handy for remote management where you can quickly access the device's features without physically handling it.