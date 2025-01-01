Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.

g is a command-line file listing tool that improves on ls . It displays directories and files with colorized output, icons and Git status.

It shows various layout modes such as columns, tree, and JSON output. g also has filtering options and natural sorting, clearly marking file types and showing repository changes.

g is aimed at developers and power users who navigate file systems in the terminal. It can be used for reviewing project directories or checking Git status, especially when detailed file information is needed at a glance. It is cross platform and runs on Linux, macOS, and Windows.