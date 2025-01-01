gallery-dl

python
gpl-2.0

Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.

apt-get install gallery-dl

gallery-dl is a command-line utility that downloads image galleries from a multitude of hosting sites, which makes it useful for archival projects.

 

It's ideal for those in need of a straightforward, powerful way for downloading managing image collections in an automated and time saving way in the terminal.

