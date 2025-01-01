gallery-dl
python
gpl-2.0
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/gallery-dl/
Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
apt-get install gallery-dl
gallery-dl is a command-line utility that downloads image galleries from a multitude of hosting sites, which makes it useful for archival projects.
It's ideal for those in need of a straightforward, powerful way for downloading managing image collections in an automated and time saving way in the terminal.