gama

go
gpl-3.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gama/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gama/

Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.

go install github.com/termkit/gama@latest

gama is a TUI for managing GitHub Actions workflows. It lets developers list, trigger and oversee workflows directly from the terminal.

 

Key features include support for extended workflow inputs, historical run listing and easy discovery of dispatchable workflows. It can simplify the process of triggering specific workflows with custom inputs.

 

This tool works best for developers and enthusiasts who frequently work with GitHub Actions for their CI and need a quick way to visualize all the workflows without leaving the terminal and with ease.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.