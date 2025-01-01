Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.

gama is a TUI for managing GitHub Actions workflows. It lets developers list, trigger and oversee workflows directly from the terminal.

Key features include support for extended workflow inputs, historical run listing and easy discovery of dispatchable workflows. It can simplify the process of triggering specific workflows with custom inputs.

This tool works best for developers and enthusiasts who frequently work with GitHub Actions for their CI and need a quick way to visualize all the workflows without leaving the terminal and with ease.