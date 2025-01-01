Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Executes commands for you.

gaze is a command-line tool that triggers tasks after you save a file. It helps in reducing manual command repetition by monitoring and executing file changes.

Features of gaze include, server restarting, parallel handling and multi-platform support. You can match file patterns, kill ongoing processes, specify timeouts or run multiple commands in sequence. Default settings exist for common languages, but you can customize everything since gaze can be configured through a YAML configuration file.

This tool works best for anyone who edits code and needs to run frequent test runs or compilation of code builds where instant feedback helps productivity without manual effort.