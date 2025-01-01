A Portable Git(hub|lab|tea)/Forgejo/Bugzilla CLI tool.

gcli is a CLI tool that lets you work with multiple code hosting platforms (GitHub, GitLab, Gitea, Forgejo, etc.) and even Bugzilla using one tool.

It allows you to create and view issues, manage pull/merge requests and check CI pipeline statuses across different services in a consistent manner. This tool works so you don’t have to learn a new command set for every hosting service with minimal context switching.

gcli works best for developers and DevOps engineers who deal with multiple git forges. It’s useful for anyone managing projects on GitHub, GitLab or other forges, letting them handle issues, code reviews, and related tasks from one terminal tool.