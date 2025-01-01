The GNU Project Debugger

GDB is a debugging tool from the GNU project that is one of the most standard debugging tools and supports multiple languages and platforms.

It allows developers to control program execution, set conditions for breakpoints, and inspect the state of programs to diagnose and correct errors. GDB can be use to debug programs running on the same machine as GDB (local / native), remote programs or on a simulator.

GDB is available on macOS, Windows, BSD, Haiku, and a whole host of Linux distributions. Languages such as Ada, Assembly, C, C++, D, Fortran, Go, Objective-C, OpenCL C, Modula-2, Pascal and Rust are fully supported in GDB.