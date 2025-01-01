A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.

gfold is a command-line (CLI) tool that helps you track multiple Git repositories across directories. It displays relevant information without modifying your filesystem.

It scans directories to find Git repositories and analyzes them concurrently, by default it scans the current working directory. You can customize behavior with a config file to avoid repeated arguments. When you want to create a configuration file, gfold supports a dry run which shows you a preview of the configuration file before it generates it.

For developers who need to handle multiple Git repositories, gfold can be a helpful tool for this use-case. It is also cross platform on macOS, Linux, Windows and BSD systems.