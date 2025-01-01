Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Recall your SSH sessions.

ggh is a TUI tool that helps you manage SSH connections from the terminal.

When executed without any arguments, ggh shows a detailed interactive list of earlier sessions. It also reads your SSH configuration file to list hosts and supports filtering by keywords. The TUI provides a straightforward method to browse and select sessions. This tool can run with options to display history or configuration details, clarifying connection settings without altering SSH.

This tool benefits system administrators and developers who often work with multiple remote servers. It suits users who need fast access to SSH sessions and want to avoid repetitive typing.