Remote repository management made easy.

pacman -S ghq

ghq is a CLI tool that simplifies the management of remote repositories. It allows you to clone multiple repositories at once and conveniently. 

 

It automates the cloning process, categorizes repositories into a structured directory layout, and facilitates easy access and management of multiple projects.

 

ghq supports various version control systems, making it versatile for developers working with different types of code repositories.

