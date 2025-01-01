ghq
Remote repository management made easy.
pacman -S ghq
ghq is a CLI tool that simplifies the management of remote repositories. It allows you to clone multiple repositories at once and conveniently.
It automates the cloning process, categorizes repositories into a structured directory layout, and facilitates easy access and management of multiple projects.
ghq supports various version control systems, making it versatile for developers working with different types of code repositories.