a git extension to help write conventional commits
brew tap skalt/git-cc; brew install git-cc
git-cc is a Git extension designed to assist in writing conventional commits.
It provides a command-line interface to ease the process of adhering to conventional commit standards, simplifying commit message formatting and ensuring consistency across commit histories.
git-cc is particularly useful for developers seeking to maintain organized and readable commit logs in collaborative projects.