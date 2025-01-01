Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

a git extension to help write conventional commits

git-cc is a Git extension designed to assist in writing conventional commits.

It provides a command-line interface to ease the process of adhering to conventional commit standards, simplifying commit message formatting and ensuring consistency across commit histories.

git-cc is particularly useful for developers seeking to maintain organized and readable commit logs in collaborative projects.