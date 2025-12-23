An improved sequence editor for Git.

git-interactive-rebase-tool is a cross-platform, terminal git sequence editor that improves Git’s interactive rebase process by allowing easy editing of the rebase instruction list via a TUI.

It provides single-key shortcuts to mark each commit’s action (pick, squash, fixup, etc.) and allows quick reordering of commits, including moving multiple lines together in a visual selection mode. The interface can also show commit details and diffs on demand, and includes extras like toggling breakpoints or opening an external editor.

This tool is ideal for developers and project maintainers who sometimes need to rewrite commit history. It’s also helpful for cleaning up commits, making rebases faster and less error-prone with clear visual feedback in the terminal.