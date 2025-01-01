Git blame for file trees.

git-who is a CLI tool that reveals which author(s) wrote large parts of a Git repository. Unlike git blame that attributes this to individual lines, git-who aggregates the lines of code written by all authors to get a complete picture of code authorship in a codebase.

The tool displays a table of contributors with commit counts, last edit dates and change metrics. It also provides a tree view and a commit history chart in the terminal. Sorting options let you rank by first edit, file changes or line modifications.

git-who is useful for developers and maintainers who need a clear overview of project contributions in Git. It suits both professional and hobby projects as an way to understand code ownership in a single command.