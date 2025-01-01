gita

python
mit

A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.

pip3 install -U gita

gita is a CLI tool for managing multiple Git repositories simultaneously.

 

This tool displays repo statuses side by side, using color-coded branches (white for no remote, green for synced, red for diverged, purple for ahead, yellow for behind) and symbols (+ for staged, * for unstaged, ? for untracked, $ for stashed). Book-keeping commands include add, clone, group, and rename. It also delegates git / shell commands asynchronously to specified repos or groups, supports customizable groups, user-defined sub-commands via JSON configs and has shell completion.

 

For those who manage multiple Git repositories can look to using gita as it is useful for batch operations like applying commits across repos or fetching the latest commits upstream from the terminal.

