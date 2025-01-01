Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Manage multiple Git identities through a TUI.

gitid is a tool that helps allows you to manage multiple Git identities easily through an interactive TUI interface.

You can switch between multiple Git identities, adding new identities interactively, delete unwanted identities and utilizes Git's built-in configuration system. The tool has keybindings which helps you navigate easily through the interface.

gitid works for developers who work on multiple projects requiring different Git identities, ensuring commits are made with the correct credentials.