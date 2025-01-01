A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.

gitnr is a CLI and a TUI tool for generating .gitignore files using pre-built templates. It pulls templates from popular sources like GitHub and Toptal, allowing you to create or combine multiple templates.

Core features of this tool includes filtering duplicate lines, using local or remote template files and an interactive search mode with a terminal user interface with keyboard navigation and helpful shortcuts at the bottom of the TUI. Typing gitnr search launches the TUI, but if you prefer the CLI approach, a command such as gitnr create Node would instantly create a node .gitignore template for you.