gitsnip

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gitsnip/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gitsnip/

A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.

eget dagimg-dot/gitsnip

gitsnip is a cross-platform command-line helper that fetches just one directory from a remote Git repository, sparing you a full git clone.

 

This tool supports GitHub and honours branches, private tokens and has a quiet mode. By default it relies on Git’s built-in sparse-checkout for speed; if that fails or the user prefers, it can fall back to GitHub’s REST endpoint to zip the subtree. Downloads are parallelised, progress bars can be silenced, and completions for common shells are autogenerated.

 

gitsnip helps those who reuse boilerplate, keep bandwidth consumption low and ultimately works best if you want to extract only documentation, configuration or any other specific folder in a git repository.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.