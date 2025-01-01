A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.

gitsnip is a cross-platform command-line helper that fetches just one directory from a remote Git repository, sparing you a full git clone.

This tool supports GitHub and honours branches, private tokens and has a quiet mode. By default it relies on Git’s built-in sparse-checkout for speed; if that fails or the user prefers, it can fall back to GitHub’s REST endpoint to zip the subtree. Downloads are parallelised, progress bars can be silenced, and completions for common shells are autogenerated.

gitsnip helps those who reuse boilerplate, keep bandwidth consumption low and ultimately works best if you want to extract only documentation, configuration or any other specific folder in a git repository.