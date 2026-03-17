A TUI for visualizing Git repository statistics.﻿

gittop is a TUI tool for visualizing Git repository statistics in the terminal.

It scans a Git repository and produces visualizations that are shown as summary cards, commit charts, and heatmaps. This tool also has the ability to change the date granularity by hour, week, month or year and can display contributor rankings, sortable branch tables, and search commits in the TUI.

Other features of gittop include file breakdowns for churn, size, authors, staleness, and languages in the repository. It can also display commit diffs, can change the theme, has vim keybindings and it can do global filtering for author, path, branch, or regular keywords.

This tool is useful for those familiar with Git who want to see a quick and visual overview of any Git repo's activity in the terminal.