A terminal code-typing game that turns your source code into typing challenges.

gittype is a terminal typing game that turns source code into typing challenges. Instead of random text, you practice by typing actual code from your own projects or from public GitHub repositories.

It supports many programming languages (Rust, Python, JavaScript, C/C++, etc) and gives real-time feedback on your typing speed, accuracy and consistency. It also has multiple game modes like normal practice or time attacks and it has a ranking system that awards fun developer-themed titles as your skill improves.

If you're into improving your touch-typing skills and knowing your typing speed and WPM, give gittype a try. It makes typing practice more engaging and by using real code from codebases it helps get familiar with programming languages and challenges you with each difficulty setting.