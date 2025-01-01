gitu

A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.

pacman -S gitu

gitu is a terminal interface tool for Git, developed as an alternative to magit, specifically for users who aren't using emacs.

 

This tool offers various core features akin to magit, aiming to assist users in file staging/unstaging, viewing commits, branching, committing, fetching, logging, pulling/pushing, rebasing, resetting, reverting, and stashing. Moreover, Gitu's keybinds aim to mimic Magit while maintaining a Vim-like experience, offering a help-menu which can be accessed by pressing the 'h' key. 

 

gitu adds on top a TUI interface to Git, facilitating tasks and operations directly in the terminal. You may find it useful when handling repetitive daily git tasks and it is especially beneficial if you're looking for a simplified, single binary alternative to magit.

