View and manage your GitHub issues directly from the terminal.

gitv is a terminal tool for interacting with GitHub issues. It enables you to browse, triage, and comment on issues from the comfort of your terminal.

 

Standout features include almost full support for GitHub flavoured markdown, full support for the commonmark subset, admonitions, a bookmark system that allows you to save frequently visited issues and almost feature complete interaction with GitHub issues.

 

Other features include, support adding and removing reactions, regex search for labels, plus the ability to create, edit, add, and remove labels from issues, editing comments, closing issues, assigning and unassigning issues to users and creating new issues.

 

This tool works best for those that need to work with tickets fast and for anyone that interacts with GitHub issues on a regular basis.

