glues is a terminal note taking app with a vim-like interface that prioritizes privacy and supports multiple storage options.

It syncs your notes to a chosen backend without relying on any cloud service, so your data stays under your control. Notes can be stored locally using separate files, a local database (powered by redb), in memory for testing, synced to a Git repository or saved in a MongoDB database. This tool has support for different theme presets and keyboard bindings for those who are familiar with vim commands for navigation and editing.

Any user who wants to manage notes in the terminal with full control over syncing would want to try glues, especially if you want to version control your notes using Git or just keep your notes local to your computer with the option self-host your notes to a database if need be.