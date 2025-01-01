gobackup
A CLI tool to backup your databases, files to cloud storage.
gobackup is a CLI tool for backing up databases and files to local or cloud storage destinations on a scheduled basis.
It supports multiple database engines (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.) and a range of storage targets (local disk, FTP/SFTP, S3, GCS, Azure and more). It can archive selected files or directories with compression (and optional encryption), split large backups into parts and it can run as a daemon for automatic scheduling, if you need a web UI, gobackup also supports this as well.
gobackup is useful for system administrators and DevOps engineers who need a straightforward, automated backup solution for application servers. It's ideal for scheduling regular backups of databases and important files to off-site storage with minimal ongoing maintenance.