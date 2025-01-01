TUI for Docker management.

gocker is a terminal interface tool (TUI) for managing Docker containers, inspired by k9s. It allows users to perform various operations such as viewing logs, inspecting containers and sorting them by metrics like CPU and memory usage.

Additionally, gocker enables users to kill existing containers and initiate shells within Docker instances. Some features include the ability to start or stop services in docker-compose and interact with supervisord instances within a container. This tool also provides a list of keyboard shortcuts for those who prefer to navigate faster in the TUI.

The tool proves useful for developers and sysadmins who work with Docker environments, particularly when they require quick access to container data with all information in full view. Ideal for local Docker instances, it is a solution for efficient container management.