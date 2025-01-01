Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.

godap is a TUI for browsing LDAP directories. It lets you browse, search and manage Active Directory (AD) objects in the terminal.

It supports authentication with passwords, NTLM hashes, Kerberos tickets and certificates. The tool converts dates, booleans and other attributes into readable text. You can also perform recursive searches, manage group memberships, edit object attributes, search deleted & recycled objects and more.

The TUI splits into panels for exploring the directory tree, viewing attributes and executing specialized tasks like DNS management or exporting subtrees to JSON, all with color coding and emoji markers.

System and network administrators, security professionals and Active Directory specialists will find godap useful for quick directory exploration and management tasks. It's especially handy when you need to perform maintenance, troubleshooting or security assessments with a TUI interface.