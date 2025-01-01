Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.

goji is a tool that helps you create conventional commit style messages using emojis in the terminal.

The core features of goji include an interactive and non-interactive CLI with sensible defaults for defining commit types, scopes, and descriptions. It uses predefined commit types with corresponding emojis for quick identification of changes.

It also offers customizability through a JSON configuration file, so that users can set their own commit types and scopes with Git integration out of the box. For those who use conventional commits manually (even with emojis), consider goji for an added touch of emojis for ensuring future Git contributors understand your commit type quickly.