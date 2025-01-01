Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.

gomi is a CLI tool that brings trash can functionality to the terminal, moving files to a temporary location instead of permanently deleting them like the traditional rm command does.

This tool provides a clean text interface showing file details, deletion timestamps and original locations. You can search through deleted files and restore them with simple commands, it is one of the core features of this tool. It also supports syntax highlighting, custom color schemes and standard rm command flags.

Useful for anyone looking for a cross platform 'Recycle Bin', gomi works great in scenarios where accidental deletions could cost hours of work. It is also for those who prefer 'soft deleting' rather than 'hard deleting', with an added option to restore files whenever the time arises.