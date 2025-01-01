gomuks
A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
apt-get install gomuks
gomuks brings Matrix's rich open network for secure decentralized communication to the terminal in a TUI interface.
It provides all the essential features for interacting with other clients on the Matrix network, including general chat, encryption, clipboard copying, room management, media uploading and sending special messages like rainbow text (if you want to get fancy).
gomuks is cross platform and useful if you're one who prefers using the terminal for communication in a lightweight and efficient manner.