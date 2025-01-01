The Go based TUI log analysis tool.

gonzo is a TUI log viewer for real-time log analysis in the terminal inspired by k9s.

It supports ingesting logs from multiple sources (files, Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry) and lets you filter entries by regex or attributes to find relevant lines quickly. It can also integrate with AI models to detect anomalies or summarize patterns in your logs and it presents live charts or heatmaps to visualize log volumes and severity. Other features of gonzo include themes, live streaming logs, keyboard navigation and more.

This tool is useful for SREs, DevOps engineers and developers who debug systems via log files. It helps pinpoint errors and trends (for example, in Kubernetes pods or microservices) without needing heavy GUI logging dashboards.