One CLI for all of Google Workspace, Manage Gmail, Drive, Docs and Calendar from the Terminal.

Review this script before executing in your terminal. Run it at your own risk.

Google Workspace CLI (gws) is a command-line tool that lets you interact with Google Workspace services directly from your terminal.

You can work with Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, Chat, and other Workspace APIs without leaving the shell. Commands map to Google’s APIs and return structured JSON output, making the tool suitable for scripting, automation, and integration with other command-line workflows.

One notable feature is that gws builds its command structure dynamically using Google's Discovery Service. This means the CLI can automatically expose new Workspace API endpoints as they become available instead of relying on a fixed command set.

Developers can use it to send emails, query Drive files, modify spreadsheets, manage calendars, or automate Workspace workflows from scripts and pipelines. It also includes support for AI agent integrations, allowing language models to interact with Workspace services through terminal commands.

For anyone who spends most of their day in the terminal but still relies on Google Workspace, gws provides a practical bridge between shell workflows and cloud productivity tools.