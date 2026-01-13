gorae

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gorae/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gorae/

A TUI librarian for PDFs and EPUBs.

CodeRabbit

CodeRabbit

Cut Code Review Time & Bugs in Half. Supports TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, and more.

Install CodeRabbit CLI
image preview of gorae

gorae is a terminal TUI program for organizing PDF/EPUB documents, featuring vim-like navigation, metadata management and full-text search.

 

This tool has the ability to mark favorites, a "to-read" list, and has progress tracking capabilities when reading through the PDF or EBUB file. It also supports searching through metadata and file content and can auto-import details by detecting identifiers (DOI, arXiv) in PDFs. It has theming options if you want to change the default theme of gorase.

 

For researchers, students or any user with many PDFs or e-books, gorae provides a keyboard-driven way to browse and search documents in the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.