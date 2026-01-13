A TUI librarian for PDFs and EPUBs.

gorae is a terminal TUI program for organizing PDF/EPUB documents, featuring vim-like navigation, metadata management and full-text search.

This tool has the ability to mark favorites, a "to-read" list, and has progress tracking capabilities when reading through the PDF or EBUB file. It also supports searching through metadata and file content and can auto-import details by detecting identifiers (DOI, arXiv) in PDFs. It has theming options if you want to change the default theme of gorase.

For researchers, students or any user with many PDFs or e-books, gorae provides a keyboard-driven way to browse and search documents in the terminal.