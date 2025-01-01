gotip

A TUI application for interactively selecting and running Go tests.

go install github.com/lusingander/gotip/cmd/gotip@latest

gotip is a TUI Go test picker that scans Go files and lets you choose specific tests before running go test, trimming edit‑compile cycles.

 

It has features such as an incremental fuzzy filter, source preview, Vim keys, real‑time updates, coverage mode, custom flags, rich go output integration and run‑duration logs for context.

 

gotip works best for Go maintainers and engineers handling test suites large and small and need an interactive way of running tests in the terminal.

