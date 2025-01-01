SSH manager for easy server access.

goto is essentially a simple SSH manager utility in the terminal. It aids in maintaining a list of SSH servers.

You can simply use goto for the ability to connect or edit a remote SSH server and find a needed host among all your records easily and is available on macOS, Linux, and Windows.

goto can be very useful if you're dealing with maintaining a list of SSH remote servers to connect to and you frequently need to access or edit existing SSH connections and manage them all in a TUI.