SSH manager for easy server access.

eget grafviktor/goto

goto is essentially a simple SSH manager utility in the terminal. It aids in maintaining a list of SSH servers.

 

You can simply use goto for the ability to connect or edit a remote SSH server and find a needed host among all your records easily and is available on macOS, Linux, and Windows.

 

goto can be very useful if you're dealing with maintaining a list of SSH remote servers to connect to  and you frequently need to access or edit existing SSH connections and manage them all in a TUI.

