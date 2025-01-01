Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)

gotp is a CLI tool for managing and generating Time-based One-Time Passwords (TOTP). It allows you to handle TOTP secrets directly from the terminal.

It features TOTP secrets with labels, generating passwords, importing configurations from other providers, and exporting data. It supports encryption with RSA private keys for enhanced security.

This tool is useful for developers and system administrators who prefer terminal utilities for authentication management.