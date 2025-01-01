gotp

go
gpl-3.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gotp/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/gotp/

A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)

go install git.sr.ht/~shulhan/gotp/cmd/gotp@latest

gotp is a CLI tool for managing and generating Time-based One-Time Passwords (TOTP). It allows you to handle TOTP secrets directly from the terminal.

 

It features TOTP secrets with labels, generating passwords, importing configurations from other providers, and exporting data. It supports encryption with RSA private keys for enhanced security.

 

This tool is useful for developers and system administrators who prefer terminal utilities for authentication management.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.