A simple CLI timezone info tool.

gotz is a CLI tool that shows local or arbitrary times for multiple timezones in the terminal.

Key features of gotz are custom labels, color-coded segments and symbolic displays in the terminal. You can toggle between 24-hour or 12-hour formats with the ability to configure time blocks, symbols, color, day segments and more in JSON. It can also continuously update the time with live mode by appending the command --live true to gotz.

This tool appeals to those who work in the terminal and also work with others remotely in different timezones, preventing confusion and freeing you from doing time conversions manually. You can consider this tool if you just want a simple and non distracting way of viewing timezones in the terminal.