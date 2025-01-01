Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A CLI tool to convert an image to any color-scheme.

gowall is a CLI utility that adapts images to any color scheme. It converts images to pixel art, upscales resolution and modifies formats.

Some features of gowall include terminal previews, color palette extraction, background removal, border drawing and daily wallpaper fetching. Users of gowall can also invert colors or replace specific hues.

It's useful for those who want to match wallpapers with their system's themes or make creative transformations to their images.