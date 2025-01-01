Ping, but with a graph.

gping is like regular ping but with a graph. It's a terminal application that provides real-time visual feedback of the ping command.

It includes features like timing multiple hosts, timing execution of commands, and customization with color preferences. gping is cross-platform, being operable on Windows, Mac, and Linux systems, it also provides an option to clear the graph from your terminal after you’ve worked with the program which ensures no clutter is left behind.

gping is an excellent tool for network, system, devops engineers and for anyone looking to visualize their ping output. It's best utilized in environments where readability and visual communication of ping results is essential.