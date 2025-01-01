Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.

gri is a TUI tool designed to manage Git and Gerrit review requests. It is designed to make it easier to identify which review request needs your attention the most.

key features include sorting by merge likelihood, abandoning old reviews, querying by author, generating terminal links for quick review access and producing HTML reports.

gri is most beneficial when dealing with extensive codebases and numerous review requests across different platforms.