gri

python
mit

manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.

pip install gri

gri is a TUI tool designed to manage Git and Gerrit review requests. It is designed to make it easier to identify which review request needs your attention the most.

 

key features include sorting by merge likelihood, abandoning old reviews, querying by author, generating terminal links for quick review access and producing HTML reports.

 

gri is most beneficial when dealing with extensive codebases and numerous review requests across different platforms.

