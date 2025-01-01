A tiny (and pretty) program for viewing + killing listening ports.

gruyere is a terminal tool for showing active ports and terminating the associated processes with a TUI interface. It is easier than using lsof(8) by hand to figure out which process is using a port.

The program lists all listening TCP ports with their process names and PIDs in a scrollable list. You can filter entries by port number or PID to find a specific service, then select it to send a kill signal directly from the interface and free that port.

gruyere is useful to developers and users who need to find and free up ports or resolve port conflicts on their machine or remote machines. It pinpoints the exact name of the program that is holding a port and lets you stop it without manually searching through PIDs or using multiple commands with lsof(8) to achieve the same solution.