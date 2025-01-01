gtrash
A featureful trash CLI manager.
pacman -S gtrash-bin
gtrash is a CLI trash manager that is an alternative to the
rm command and adheres to FreeDesktop.org trash specification. It moves files to the system trash instead of permanently deleting them, allowing for easy recovery.
The tool features a modern TUI for intuitive file restoration, supports incremental search and offers rm-like functionality. It is also available as a static binary and it integrates seamlessly with other CLI tools and works across different file systems.
gtrash is ideal for users who want a safety net when deleting files in the terminal. It's particularly useful for those working across multiple directories or file systems and don't want to delete files with the
rm command.