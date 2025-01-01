A featureful trash CLI manager.

gtrash is a CLI trash manager that is an alternative to the rm command and adheres to FreeDesktop.org trash specification. It moves files to the system trash instead of permanently deleting them, allowing for easy recovery.

The tool features a modern TUI for intuitive file restoration, supports incremental search and offers rm-like functionality. It is also available as a static binary and it integrates seamlessly with other CLI tools and works across different file systems.