Signal Messenger client for terminal.

gurk is a signal messenger client with a TUI that enables sending and receiving secure messages directly from the terminal.

It displays a QR code on first launch to connect your account and creates a configuration file with customizable keybindings. It supports both single-line and multi-line input modes and provides commands for navigation, message editing and clipboard actions.

This tool is ideal for those who want secure communications without leaving the terminal.