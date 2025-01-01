gurk

Signal Messenger client for terminal.

nix-env --install gurk-rs

gurk is a signal messenger client with a TUI that enables sending and receiving secure messages directly from the terminal.

 

It displays a QR code on first launch to connect your account and creates a configuration file with customizable keybindings. It supports both single-line and multi-line input modes and provides commands for navigation, message editing and clipboard actions.

 

This tool is ideal for those who want secure communications without leaving the terminal.

