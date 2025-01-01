Run and manage background processes.

hapless is a CLI tool for running and tracking background processes. It makes it simple to start a long-running script in the background and then list or inspect those jobs from the terminal.

Main features include commands to start (hap run), stop, and restart jobs, as well as to list all tracked processes with their status. It keeps output logs for each job and shows whether they are running, stopped or finished. Keyboard shortcuts and scriptable options can quickly kill or bring processes into the foreground.

In short, hapless provides a lightweight process manager in the shell without requiring a full supervisor system.