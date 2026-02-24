An unofficial terminal user interface (TUI) client for Hardcover.app

hardcover-tui is an unofficial terminal user interface (TUI) client for Hardcover. It allows you to browse your library, track reading progress, manage shelves, and update your books from the terminal.

This tool has 4 tabs in its TUI interface, 'Home' where you can see an overview of your Hardcover activity, progress and book library for each of your saved books, 'Search' which allows you to search and find books on Hardcover, 'Lists' which categorizes books as private or public lists, and 'Stats' shows your reading stats by displaying charts, how much hardcovers, audiobooks and ebooks you've read, goals, and top genres.

A personal API key is needed to connect your account. Once connected, hardcover-tui can display your saved books such as author, series, and ratings. You can also select the status of the book, write a journal entry and follow other reading activity from other accounts in the TUI.

hardcover-tui is for book readers who want to effortlessly update and maintain their reading progress, manage lists, write reviews and keep a reading journal from the terminal itself.