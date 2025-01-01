Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.

has is a CLI tool that checks if specific programs are installed on your system and reports their versions. It helps you verify the presence of command-line utilities.

Features include checking multiple commands at once, integrating into scripts for conditional execution, and using a .hasrc file for project-specific checks. You can install it easily or even run it directly from the internet.

Use has to ensure required tools are available in your environment. Ideal for developers and hobbyists who need to manage dependencies from the terminal.