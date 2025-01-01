Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.

hashcat is a password recovery utility that helps you retrieve lost or forgotten passwords. It supports multiple attack modes and over 300 optimized hashing algorithms.

This tool has support for CPUs, GPUs and other hardware accelerators on Linux, Windows and macOS. hashcat offers five attack modes to efficiently crack passwords, including fingerprint, brute-force, dictionary, permutation, mask, combinator, hybrid, toggle-case, PRINCE attack and more.

Useful for security professionals and hobbyists needing to test password strength or recovering access, hashcat is best used when you require a powerful, fast and featureful password recovery tool.