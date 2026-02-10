hazelnut

A terminal based automated file organizer inspired by Hazel.

hazelnut is a terminal file organizer inspired by Hazel that watches folders and applies rules to new or changed files.

 

It watches multiple paths with optional recursion and debouncing. It also matches files by glob or regex names, extension lists, size thresholds, and modification age. Rules can move, copy, rename with date and filename tokens, trash or delete, plus it can archive files or run commands. This tool can run in the background that applies rules 24/7, keeps an activity log, and can send error notifications.

 

Ideal for developers and busy desktop users who want downloads, screenshots and invoices sorted, or old temporary files cleared, hazelnut helps to keep your files organized while staying in the terminal.

