A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.

hdf5_ui is a TUI that lets you inspect HDF5 files and displays this information in your terminal.

Some features that this tool has include navigating between HDF5 files with 'p' and 'n' keys, showing node attributes when highlighted, and plugin support for data visualization. Two example plugins are HexViewer and ImageViewer.

Useful for developers and data scientists who prefer working with terminal tools and inside the terminal. It helps quickly browse and inspect HDF5 files.