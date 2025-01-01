Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.

heh is a minimalist cross-platform terminal hex editor for changing file data in hex or ASCII. It looks similar to hexyl while functioning like a TUI version of GHex.

It features hex and ASCII editing, search tools, jump-to-byte shortcuts and toggling endianness. Mouse interactions highlight labels and allow copying content and zooming adjusts component sizes.

It's practical for those dealing with raw data or debugging binary files. It works well for quick hex editing in non-critical environments.